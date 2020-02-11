No clear-felling: rare bird supporters plea

NOOSA’S glossy black cockatoo supporters are meeting with Lendlease on Wednesday with one mission in mind – save as many rare food trees as possible at the Sunrise Beach site.

“They know where we stand,” said Desiré Gralton of Glossy Team Sunrise.

“The main thing will be to try and prevent clear-felling of the whole site all at once … to have a more staged approach,” she said.

The Sunrise Beach site is being developed for a Bluecare aged care facility, which could begin as soon as August.

Ms Gralton said this site was not just home to the glossies, but “so many other good things”.

“We’ve had fires and we’ve had so many new developments clearing areas, these little pockets (of habitat) become smaller and smaller.

“The thing is they can’t move between these islands.

“If for some reason we can’t change anything, I think the main thing for us will be is for Lendlease to really put their money where their mouth is and then really strengthen and enhance the areas that we do have all around that area.

“Make it best practice and to really look after the environment all around it,” Ms Gralton said.

Ms Gralton confirmed Glossy Team Sunrise supporters were scheduled to meet with property management team members from Lendlease on Wednesday after being given recent indications of an August start.

Lendlease is carrying out community engagement of behalf of the aged care developer Bluecare.

Ms Gralton’s recent online post said GTS has been told by Noosa Council that land on the southern site was approved for development while there are still stormwater drainage issues with the northern site.

The GTS is concerned with the protection of 5ha of precious glossy habitat which is home to more than 70 glossy black food trees.

On Tuesday Ms Gralton said Lendlease had been sent all the background information on the campaign to save this habitat.

GTS reports associated seed collections of the black glossy food trees has proven successful but the timing of the preparation was now critical “so they don’t end up with seedlings that are too big”.

“Some of these seedlings will be planted in the Girraween Estate and council have started internal discussions to find other land parcels for these seedlings to go,” Ms Gralton said.

Council is also investigating the use of nesting boxes and the availability of drinking waterholes in road reserves and parks.

A Lendlease spokesman his company had entered a development management agreement with Bluecare to develop an integrated retirement and aged care precinct at Sunrise.

“The project provides an opportunity to develop strong links to local community facilities and schools within the existing Sunrise neighbourhood hub, allowing the whole community to engage in this intergenerational precinct.

“Over the coming months we look forward to engaging with local community groups and the community to better understand their needs relating to the Sunrise Beach project.

“We’re currently working with local environmental groups to understand how we can best address specific requirements relating to the site and its surrounds.