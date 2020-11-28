Menu
All the colour and characters are coming back for Cooroy Fusion in 2021 for a special Father's Day reappearance.
News

No con-Fusion here, Cooroy family fest is back

Peter Gardiner
28th Nov 2020 9:30 AM
One of the Noosa hinterlands most popular festivals has been given the green light to resume delivery of free family entertainment in 2021.

In another encouraging sign of life returning to a more familiar groove thanks to the promised deliver of COVID vaccines, the Cooroy Fusion Festival is set for a later than usual spring relaunch.

Every year since its exception except 2020, the festival attracts thousands to town, usually in May.

Fusion organisers are delighted to have secured approval for their COVIDSafe plans and a return to business “almost” as usual.

Switching from its original Mother's Day weekend each year, Fusion will happen on Father’s Day, September 4.

“We’re all about community and that often starts with family, both logical and biological,”

Cooroy Future Group secretary Barbara Luff said.

“So, regardless of what family looks like for each person, we’re happy to be able to retain that nod to it with our new date,” she said.

Art, music, entertainment, horticulture, community, food and produce will be showcased with retail stalls, entertainment in the big tent, displays, demonstrations, workshops and more.

This event is presented by CFG with partnership support from Noosa Council and Cooroy Community Bank branch of Bendigo Bank.

