26°
News

No court resort in this draining case

Peter Gardiner | 21st Apr 2017 6:29 AM
No court action in the pipeline.
No court action in the pipeline. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NOOSA Council has agreed not to go to court to enforce conditions connected to stormwater on an approved Cooroy supermarket to save up to $50,000 in legal fees.

Councillors last night should have voted to approve a staff recommendation to delete two demands for the Creekgold Pty Ltd approval at the old Wimmers factory site to settle a lodged planning court appeal.

Council had wanted an investigation of the capacity and the condition of the existing downstream system to ensure to ensure no adverse impact on operation of the existing stormwater system.

Creekgold has argued the council conditions are irrelevant and unreasonable, vague and unenforceable to the extent that they require access to land owned by a third party.

"The conditions were imposed on the development approval as the applicant proposes to realign an existing council stormwater drainage line that conveys run-off through the site,” a council report said.

"The realignment is necessitated by the location of the new supermarket building and includes installing a larger diameter pipe.

"The conditions were imposed to ensure the new drainage system did not create a worsening for properties downstream,” it said.

As part of the appeal process council officers met with the Creekgold consulting engineer who demonstrated the development would not create any "worsening”.

Creekgold also paid $800 for a CCTV investigation by council of the system which has allowed it to bring forward necessary system investigation work at a benefit to council.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Time to prime your paws for the big walk

Time to prime your paws for the big walk

WITH the Million Paws Walk exactly one month away, now is the time to sign up and raise vital funds for the RSPCA.

Small and electric is the way of the future

BUS BUZZ: Small and electric - the way of the future in Noosa?

Noosa's ZEN movement

How a teacher used permaculture to overcome adversity

DOWN TO EARTH: Award-winning permaculturalist Dan Deighton explains the gardening movement permaculture.

Permaculture - we've all heard of it, but what is it?

Visitors on their best behaviour

HERE TO HELP: Surf Life Savers at Sunshine Beach.

Despite record crowds, authorities have praised the Easter behaviour

Local Partners

Time to prime your paws for the big walk

WITH the Million Paws Walk exactly one month away, now is the time to sign up and raise vital funds for the RSPCA.

Cafe 'business as usual' on Sunday holiday

BREWING BIG: Business was brisk in Peregian vibrant cafe scene on Easter Sunday despite the public holiday declaration.

But owners have to serve at counter on Easter Sunday

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Inspiring story of refugee doctor and wounded soldier

AS AUSTRALIA prepares to commemorate another Anzac Day, the story of two men who know the devastating impact of war all too well will air on the SBS.

Nimbin 'fires up' over MardiGrass

WHERE THERE'S SMOKE: Nimbin celebrates the 4:20 date in the lead up to MardiGrass.

"We thought we would get an apology ... we were right for 25 years"

Dame Julie Andrews teaches poise, grace

MY FAIR LADY: Toowoomba theatre actress Georgina Hopson is an understudy for the lead role of Eliza Doolittle in Dame Julie Andrews' My Fair Lady.

Toowoomba's Georgina Hopson takes to the stage in My Fair Lady

Megan Gale makes playful baby announcement

Megan Gale has announced she is pregnant again.

'There's a bun in my oven': Megan Gale announces she's pregnant

Classic Monkey Magic gets live action makeover

Pigsy is Josh Thomson, Monkey is Chai Hansen, Tripitaka is Luciane Buchanan and Sandy is Emilie Cocquerel in The Legend of Monkey.

ABC, Netflix and TVNZ team up to bring back Monkey Magic

Movie review: Wedding comedy Table 19 fails to deliver

Lisa Kudrow, Craig Robinson, June Squibb, Stephen Merchant, Anna Kendrick and Tony Revolori in a scene from the movie Table 19.

A few great one-off scenes almost rescue this comedy

How Logies producers will avoid Oscars-style stuff-up

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture, Moonlight as host Jimmy Kimmel look on at the Oscars in February.

Nine's strict plan to avoid Oscars blunder

First Class Lifestyle on Buderim

14 Foote Ridge, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 2 Auction

This superb example of modern and stylish design, coupled with everyday living practicalities makes for an opportunity of the ultimate dream home. A first class...

Mountain Top Location

30 Tindale Avenue, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 3 Auction

Location, timing and opportunity are the ingredients that will make 30 Tindale Avenue sensational buying. This solid, spacious home is located in a quiet...

When Position is Paramount

14 Golf Street, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 2 Auction

Prudent buyers base their Real Estate decisions on position. Buderim has long been regarded as one of the most desirable residential areas in Australia. Golf...

MOOLOOLABA BEACH HOUSE-THROW A TOWEL OVER YOUR SHOULDER AND WALK TO THE BEACH..

12 Toorumbee Drive, Mooloolaba 4557

House 3 1 1 Auction on Site...

Perfect holiday home or treat yourself and live within an easy walk to Mooloolaba Beach Will be sold! Presenting a 3 bedroom home in a magic location creating a...

Spacious affordable family living close to shops and schools

2 Haddys Close, Mountain Creek 4557

House 4 2 2 Auction 13th May...

Located in a tightly held and highly sought after pocket on the border of Buderim and Mountain Creek the possibilities are endless with this solid family home.

The perfect entry-level investment

7/29 Baden Powell Street, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 1 Auction 29 April...

As the CBD grows and starts to come to life, getting into the market and being centrally located has never been more important. This solid and well-designed unit...

ABSOLUTE BEACHFRONT PARADISE AWAITS

316/102 Alexandra Parade, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 2 1 1 Auction 22 April...

FEATURES: - Ocean-front apartment offering stunning panoramic ocean views - Enjoy water views from almost every room in the apartment - Located right across from...

Bli Bli&#39;s Mansion

1 Haas Street, Bli Bli 4560

House 5 3 7 Auction On site 22...

Locals refer to this property as the Bli Bli mansion. It's as if the town was built around the home and its extraordinary how so much land can be available so...

Palmwoods best kept secret is no longer...

117 Banyan Road, Palmwoods 4555

House 4 2 3 Auction On Site...

Owner built, 117 Banyan Road is nestled in the charming heartland of Palmwoods, encapsulating the sheer beauty of spacious acreage living that this unique property...

At a price you can afford

37/11 Toral Drive, Buderim 4556

Unit 3 2 1 $405,000

A prime investment opportunity that allows you to enjoy fruits of your labour with a low cost, lock up and leave lifestyle opportunity! Modern architecture meets...

Life on the range

Classic country home on 0.84ha in heart of Noosa hinterland

Ultimate lifestyle property

Seamless integration of indoor-outdoor living at Noosa

The good life defined

A piece of paradise in Noosa

Pelican St: The address says it all

Beachside Noosa home in elevated street with white-water views

Charm-filled Noosa villa

Walk to Noosa Heads beaches from Viewland Drive complex of three

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!