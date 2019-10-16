No drama getting water deliveries

PLENTY OF IT: Water carriers line up at the Noosaville Depot water fill-up station on Eumundi Noosa Road.

DESPITE the big dry, and households thinking about topping up their pools for the summer, getting bulk water deliveries for home use is a lot easier this year than it was last.

That’s because three new trucks are on local roads, carting water to many of the 5000 Noosa Shire residences who rely on tank water.

Mark Keemer, who owns and runs Elite Water Services from his Cooroibah base, said the new services all started this year.

“[So] the supply hasn’t been drastic,” he said.

“Many water trucks can deliver within a day or two of ordering, so supply is not a drama.”

Mr Keemer said he welcomed the new opposition.

“It makes me do a better job, which is good for my clients,” he said.

“You turn up when you say you turn up.”

Mr Keemer said last year was not only very busy — problem leaks at the Eumundi Noosa Rd outlet caused huge delays for carriers.

“[But] it’s now really good,” he said.

“Unitywater has refurbished it; they’ve spent some money on it.”

But he warned motorists using McKinnon Drive in Cooroibah to watch out for slow-moving trucks leaving the water outlet point there.

“It’s very dangerous at present,” Mr Keemer said.

“The speed limit is down from 100 to 80km/h, but the trees have grown and it’s hard to see.

“The trucks have a big weight and come out really slowly.

“We have asked Unitywater to cut the trees back.”

Mr Keemer also expressed concern that water supply at the Lake Macdonald outlet would be affected by the forthcoming works on the dam in 2020, but a Unitywater spokeswoman said the water supply was connected to the South East Queensland Water Grid, not the lake.