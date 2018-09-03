No drought on books here

A GOOD READ: Proceeds from the Cooroy Pomona Lions Club's Bookfest will go to drought relief.

THERE will be stacks and stacks of quality books for sale next Saturday, and for a good cause too.

Cooroy Pomona Lions Club are holding their next Bookfest on September 8 and all proceeds will be donated to drought relief.

Lions member and Bookfest organiser Coral Salmon they will be a book to please everyone.

"We have lots of good novels, reference books, history books, anything you can think of we've got covered,” Ms Salmon said.

"All the books are $2 so it's a great bargain.”

Over the next week, Ms Salmon and fellow Lions members have the mammoth task of sorting through thousands of donated books.

"People have been very generous in donating their old books to this project,” she said.

Cooroy Pomona Lions hold a Bookfest four times a year and as part of a national Lions campaign, they have decided to support farmers as their beneficiaries.

"This time round we thought we would raise money for the drought appeal,” Ms Salmon said.

"Lions Clubs throughout Australia have launched a national appeal to raise $500,000 to help our farming families.

"Those funds will be quickly dispersed to local Lions Clubs in drought affected communities for fodder and other essential items to assist families.”

Ms Salmon said all funds will go directly to the people on the ground and their communities who need it.

"Because it's Lions you know that 100 per cent of money raised will go to people in need.”

The Bookfest will be held at the Lions Den, 2 Mountain Street, Pomona from 8am-2pm.

"Pomona Country Markets are also on that day so lots of people will be in town and we hope people can come in and grab some books.”

For further information or to donate books, phone 54853236.