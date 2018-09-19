No dry in generosity at Palm Lake Resort

IN ANOTHER example of the community coming together, last week Cooroy Palm Lake Resort residents rattled together loose coin for those in drought strife.

The donation, to the tune of $1023 was presented to the Rotary Club of Cooroy for the Rotary farmers drought appeal.

Palm Lake social committee chairperson Barbara Cowan said the whole resort came together to do what they could.

"Our residents have raised $511 through raffles, a sausage size, collection box and the 'fines' tin from the Palm Lake bowling club,” she said.

"Palm Lake management kindly matched the amount bring the total to $1023.”

Ms Cowan said as the backbone of Australia, they understood the conditions farmers face after the seven-year drought made life extremely difficult.

Cooroy Rotary president Warren O'Neill said they were grateful for the donation which, along with others received, will go directly to where it is needed most.

"Our priority is to connect the generosity of donors with farmers through programs that are targeted, highly reputable and that are really making a difference,” Mr O'Neill said.

"Rotary will ensure 100 per cent of funds collected are applied to the large gambit of needs currently being experienced by farmers, including fodder and water shortages; help with everyday living expenses and access to health and financial support services.”