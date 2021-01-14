Trump issues statement as impeachment looms

The US House of Representatives is currently voting on the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

It is expected to pass, given the Democrats control a majority in the House. We also know at least seven Republicans will support it.

"This is a sad day in our republic, but not as sad or disheartening as the violence we witnessed in the Capitol," Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse said during the impeachment debate in the chamber today.

"My colleagues are responsible for not condemning rioters this past year, like those who barricaded the doors of the Seattle police department and attempted to murder the officers inside.

"Others, including myself, are responsible for not speaking out sooner, before the President misinformed and inflamed a violent mob who tore down the American flag and brutally beat Capitol Police officers.

"We must all do better. These articles of impeachment are flawed. But I will not use process as an excuse. There is no excuse for President Trump's actions.

"The President took an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Last week there was a domestic threat at the door of the Capitol, and he did nothing to stop it.

"That is why, with a heavy heart, and clear resolve, I will vote yes on these articles of impeachment."

Most of Mr Newhouse's colleagues say the impeachment process is being rushed, and risks further inflaming divisions in the country.

"I believe impeaching the President in such a short time frame would be a mistake. No investigations have been completed. No hearings have been held," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said.

"What's more, the Senate has confirmed that no trial will begin until after president-elect Biden is sworn in.

"A vote to impeach would further divide this nation. A vote to impeach would further fan the flames of partisan division."

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has released a statement urging his supporters to engage in no further violence.

"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind," Mr Trump said (emphasis his).

"That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and and calm tempers. Thank you."

