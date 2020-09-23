Menu
Noosa Tigers womens' team ready to run on for the first grand final on Sunday. Picture: Craig Slaney Photography.
News

No first-season nerves as Coast team eyes off finals win

Matt Collins
23rd Sep 2020 3:00 PM
In their very first AFL season, Noosa Tigers women’s will this weekend line up in the grand final.

But as far as their coach is concerned, he wouldn’t have signed up for the gig if he didn’t think they could go all the way.

In his first year coaching seniors, Peter Trompf knew from the first training session Noosa’s first female AFL team were the real deal.

As far as their coach is concerned, Noosa Tigers Women's team are ready for the Grand Final in their first ever season.
“We have probably got about 10 girls who have played before, but they have all played some sort of sport, so they have an understanding – it’s just the ability to communicate and adapt to AFL,” he said.

Trompf said female footy players brought a different set of skills to the game that their male counterparts did not normally possess.

“A lot of blokes think they know more than the coaches,” he said.

“Which is fair enough, we have all played footy. We have played under different coaches that have different ideas about the game.

“But with these fresh minds, they are just so responsive, and they engage and they want to get better.”

With only days before the big dance, Trompf and the rest of the coaching staff are confident their female stars are ready when they take on fellow Coast-based side Hinterland Blues.

“The girls have always been prepared to be successful,” the coach said.

“They look to the left and right of them and the athletic prowess is pretty solid right throughout the group.”

Win or lose on the weekend, the first-time seniors coach has had an admirable season – but he said it was too soon to announce if he would be back to do it all again in 2021.

“Right throughout my career I have based my football season down to the following week,” he said.

“That is the most honest answer I can give you – I have never liked to think about next season.

“We’ll make that decision once we get the job done on the weekend.”

Noosa Tigers will play Hinterland Blues in the QFAW Division 2 North competition at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex from 10am on Sunday, September 27.

In a grand final day that’s sure to attract lots of Tigers fans, Noosa will feature in three of the four games.

Noosa takes on Mayne Tigers in the Seniors Men’s Division 1 from 2.30pm.

In the Reserves Grand Final, Noosa take on Mayne with centre bounce at midday.

Victoria Point Sharks will play Aspley Hornets to see who will take out Colts’ honours from 9.30am.

