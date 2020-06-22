Menu
NOT DONE YET: Noosa Pirates are looking at ways they can still play in 2020.
No comp? No worries: Pirates still keen to play in 2020

Matt Collins
22nd Jun 2020 2:09 PM
DESPITE the competition being canned, Noosa Pirates senior club is searching for ways the players can still take the field in 2020.

The decision to end the season was made late last week by the Sunshine Coast Gympie Rugby League Board of Directors after the vast majority of clubs were unable to reach a position and agreement with regard to the viability of the proposed fixtures.

This means all senior teams including, Open Women's, Under 18, Division one and two teams will not play under the local senior competition banner this season.

But pirates never stop fighting, and the club is now looking at options and making approaches to look at the possibility of the Division 1/2 and Under 18 squads still playing football in 2020.

Dependent on that taking place, they will also be investigating if they can organise some women's exhibition games during the year.

It's motivating to see the passionate Noosa club is doing everything they can to bring rugby league to our players, supporters, sponsors and community in 2020.

Noosa Pirates general manager and Division 1 coach Brett Winkler confirmed players are still training, albeit under COVID-19 guidelines.

Watch this space.

