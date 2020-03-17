NO GO: Cooroy Fusion falls victim to virus precautions

THE annual Cooroy Fusion Festival, planned for Saturday May 9, will be postponed in line with advice from Federal government to ban gatherings of over 500 people.

Festival chair Pamela Sweetapple said planning for the festival - which is partnered with Noosa Shire Council and Bendigo Bank - will be halted, although future dates later in the year could be a possibility.

"The Cooroy Fusion Festival has been a community celebration for a decade, but this year we will postpone the event in the best interest of our community," Pamela said.

"While the Festival may be rescheduled, please continue to support our local community and businesses - many of who have been long term supporters of the Cooroy Fusion Festival".

These businesses include Cooroy IGA, Fiducian Financial Services, Wythes Real Estate, Wholesale Solar Installers, Cooroy Rag, Cooroy RSL, Cooroy Legal, Cooroy Hotel, John Madill Toyota, Gelignite Jacks, Jim's Building and Pest Services, ARC Electrical, Suttons Cleaning Service, Sunny Coast Accountants, McDermott Aviation, Max Watterson & Associates, Cooroy Service Centre, Cooroy Country Wear and Jeanery, Little Seed Theatre Company and the Clay Shed. Community partners include Tourism Noosa and Plastic Free Noosa.

All sponsors and stallholders have been advised of the cancellation.

For more information contact: Amanda Bennetts, Cooroy Fusion Festival sponsors@cooroyfusionfestival.com.au