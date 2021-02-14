No go servo: Community anger over proposal

Yandina District Community Association president Nigel Anns and Chamber of Commerce president John O’Leary outside of a vacant block of land where a service station development is proposed. Picture: Matty Holdsworth

Yandina District Community Association president Nigel Anns and Chamber of Commerce president John O’Leary outside of a vacant block of land where a service station development is proposed. Picture: Matty Holdsworth

Outraged community groups say a service station proposal will tarnish the character and quirky feel of the Sunshine Coast's oldest town.

Innovative Planning Solutions on behalf of Pearl Investment Pty Ltd lodged plans with Sunshine Coast Council in January for a service station on the corner of Stevens and Farrell streets, Yandina.

The code assessable plans show a service station and shop outlet with 11 carparking spaces on the 1966sq m site.

The proposal was met with anger from the town's passionate community groups who fear it will ruin Yandina's character and charm.

Major transplant gives young surfer second chance at life

'Horror' guests spark short-term letting anger

Artist impressions of a service station proposal for Yandina which was submitted to Sunshine Coast Council in January by Innovative Planning Solutions on behalf of Pearl Investment Pty Ltd.

Yandina Chamber of Commerce president John O'Leary said from an economic and business perspective the town needed a second service station to match future growth but not in that location.

"When you look around from this site there's five or six buildings which give off that heritage feel," Mr O'Leary said.

"We want to keep that alive.

"Anything built here needs to keep that unique, quirky, village atmosphere that Yandina has built itself on.

"But we believe a service station will steal some of that away."

Surrounding the site is the Yandina School of Arts which was built in 1916, an old Feed Barn and historical church turned into a second hand store.

Yandina and District Community Association president Nigel Anns said a service station would detract from those old buildings.

Yandina Chamber of Commerce president John O'Leary and Yandina District Community Association president Nigel Anns outside of a vacant block of land where a service station development is proposed.

Standout stars of Coast's school football set to shine

Wallace defends his team for not playing ball on stadium

"This is the crossroads of town," Mr Anns said.

"A petrol station next to these buildings is just the wrong spot."

Mr Anns said Sunshine Coast Division 10 councillor David Law was present at a community meeting regarding the proposal earlier this month.

School of Arts president Daniel Weepers said the proposal was "outrageous" and that he believed it would lead to rallies throughout town if approved.

"The whole town is in uproar about the proposal," Mr Weepers said.

"To have a servo in the centre of town is outrageous.

"That part of town is hustling and bustling with tourists and locals there to enjoy the aesthetics, they don't want to look at a servo."

Mr O'Leary said the town did need a second service station but the site location of the proposal was wrong.

"We need another servo, you line up at the one now, but it's the positioning that we are concerned with," Mr O'Leary said.

"Our message to council and to developers is, and we want them to come here, they are welcome, but don't muck up the look and feel of our town."