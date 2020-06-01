No longer skating on empty

IN Noosa skate parks will this week no longer be off strictly limits with Cooran, Pomona and Cooroy and the one near Tewantin’s Splash Park ready for action.

But the skate parks at Sunshine Beach and Peregian Beach will remain closed for now.

The latest relaxations are in line with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Now that gatherings of less than 20 people are allowed, council crews have started to remove barricades and tape to allow the public to use park shelters, the shire’s medium-sized playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment and electric barbecues.

Noosa Council’s COVID Response Taskforce Chair Kerri Contini said the larger skateparks “generally attract more than 20 people, so it’s not quite safe to reopen at this stage and we ask the community to respect the restrictions currently in place”.

“Signage will remain in place, outlining that all users have a responsibility to keep themselves and others safe by practising social distancing, and washing hands before and after touching equipment,” Ms Contini said.

“We need to remember to keep gatherings under 20 people and residents are strongly encouraged to bring hand sanitiser and disinfectant wipes to use when touching public surfaces such as playground equipment and exercise equipment,” Ms Contini said.

Mayor Clare Stewart said the latestreopenings are an important milestone in the road to recovery.

“The community continues to do a fantastic job in being COVID safe, so reopening these public facilities is certainly a huge step in the right direction,” she said.

Council has completed a comprehensive assessment of public facilities and in line with the latest easing of restrictions, there is minimal risk to playground users if social distancing and good hygiene practises are followed.

“It’s important we don’t undo all our good work,” Mayor Stewart said.

Playgrounds that will remain closed include Pirate Park at Gympie Tce, Peregian Beach Park, Splash Park in Tewantin and Apex Park in Cooroy.

“These playgrounds regularly attract more than 20 people so they don’t meet the Stage 2 restrictions. We plan to reopen these facilities in Stage 3 of the COVID-19 road map,” Ms Contini said.