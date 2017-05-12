24°
News

No longer stuck in golfing rough

12th May 2017 7:07 AM
FINE SHAPE: Managing Director of GSM, Ian Denny, pictured on the 10th hole at Peregian Golf Course says that the course is back in great shape and everyone is welcome to have a swing.
FINE SHAPE: Managing Director of GSM, Ian Denny, pictured on the 10th hole at Peregian Golf Course says that the course is back in great shape and everyone is welcome to have a swing. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

JUST 10 months ago, hundreds of determined Peregian Springs residents packed their local school hall to save their community heartland - the prized golf club.

Eventually people power won out and now new life is being breathed into the renamed and revamped Peregian Golf Course by Melbourne-based Golf Management Services.

Since reopening in December GSM, which has an optional 10-year lease on the course, has lowered its on-course dress standard but not its drive for reinvention and vibrancy.

"We are working hard to create a progressive, completely inclusive golfing venue in keeping with the relaxed Sunshine Coast atmosphere,” said SM managing director Ian Denny.

"No fussy dress standards and much greater access for public play, for example.

"We are now providing a great golf course, lovely bar and a relaxed atmosphere for everyone.”

And not even the partial closure of the course due to a hit from ex-cyclone Debbie, or the sapping summer heat has been able to stop the building momentum of the born-again club.

Mr Denny said they had also had to deal with extensive road works near the entrance to the course on Peregian Springs Dr, the number of regular weekly competition golfers along with social players just keen to have a hit have both grown.

One young golf talent, Cassie Porter, 14, who is a member of the Queensland Junior Girls team, said the course was "nearly back to its best”.

Cassie, who shot a ladies' course record of 4 under par in a recent competition at Peregian, said: "The fairways have come up very well after the renovations, the greens are running true and I am really enjoying playing one of the best courses on the Sunshine Coast again.”

Mr Denny added working the course back into shape had been "a journey”.

"Although we don't have members, we do have Lifestyle Player Passes.

"These are proving popular because they include half price green fees, 30% off range balls and discounts off golf carts.

"More people are coming along to the Par Bar for a drink, to watch sport on Foxtel and enjoy the venue. Overall, we are on an upward trajectory and we have a few exciting things in the pipeline.

"We invite the local community to come and have look, a drink at the bar, a round of golf, have a lesson or a swing on the range. It's a whole new experience.”

Visit the Peregian Golf Facebook page, peregiangolf.com.au or phone 5471 5400.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Noosa Come Together festival boasts big new sponsor

Noosa Come Together festival boasts big new sponsor

Laguna Real Estate have signed as a major sponsor of the Noosa Come Together festival, which raises money for disabled sporting programs.

Honouring Noosa mothers with free brunch

Ladies plan the Mother's Day brunch to be hosted at Cafe Noosa COC on Saturday, May 13.

Noosa Christian Outreach Church to serve a free Mother's Day brunch

Bookfest Noosa proves a popular thriller

BOOKWORM: Scarlet, 6, found it difficult to choose just one book from the thousands on sale at Bookfest Noosa.

Record number of crowds at this year's Noosa Bookfest

No longer stuck in golfing rough

FINE SHAPE: Managing Director of GSM, Ian Denny, pictured on the 10th hole at Peregian Golf Course says that the course is back in great shape and everyone is welcome to have a swing.

Back from the golfing dead

Local Partners

Noosa Come Together festival boasts big new sponsor

Laguna Real Estate have signed as a major sponsor of the Noosa Come Together festival, which raises money for disabled sporting programs.

'Shut it down or lose it all'

The Surfrider president weighed each item of rubbish found.

Environmental group says shut off access to Noosa North Shore

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

NETFLIX refused to carry controversial documentary The Red Pill. The film will be screened in Nimbin on May 19.

Weird explanation over ‘great Logie robbery’

Samuel Johnson’s silver Logie is seen just hours before it was stolen in a Melbourne pub.

Man who stole Samuel Johnson’s Logie painted a ‘heartless thief’.

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon dead at 93

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon has died at the age of 93.

Instagram's sexiest couple announce break up

Byron Bay artist, model and stylist Sally Mustang.

Newsletters described most intimate, sexual moments together

Kidman’s super awkward cooking segment

Nicole Kidman did not enjoy a cooking segment on Ellen's talk show.

Nicole Kidman spits out food during cooking segment on Ellen.

Bow Wow responds to Instagram plane controversy

The picture that launched a million memes.

Rapper in viral plane photo speaks out: ‘Method to my madness’.

There’s a Deadpool TV show on the way

Deadpool has landed a TV series.

MARVEL'S hit R-rating superhero film to be turned into TV series.

Mansion With Views &amp; Privacy - Below Cost!

63 Glenmount Road, Mons 4556

House 6 4 $1.25m

Sellers have moved on and this acreage property is now priced below purchase price for an immediate sale - don't delay as this is for a limited time! Boasting a...

Sunshine Style &amp; Panache!

16 St Clair Street, Maroochydore 4558

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Downsizers, investors, and small families seeking stylish, chic easy care living in the most central of locations cannot go past this pristine Sunshine Cove home;...

Million $$$ Views WITHOUT the Price Tag!

293 Mooloolaba Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 1 Auction on-site...

This immaculate double storey family home showcases sensational northern views that encompass the ocean, Old Woman Island and Mount Coolum; stunning by day, and...

&quot;In The Vibe&quot;

4/69 Duporth Avenue, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 1 1 1 Contact Agent

In the vibe of Duporth Avenue and oh so close to all the action of Ocean street eateries and night life, Big Top marketplace shopping and tavern, this is the place...

Walk Right in, Sit Right Down

81 Sam White Drive, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Ideally set in leafy Buderim, here you can walk right in, sit right down and because there's not a thing to do, let your hair hang down. Three living areas allow...

INVESTORS and FIRST HOME BUYERS! THIS IS THE PERFECT HOUSE!

24 Savannah Court, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 2 1 $430,000+

** Please call to Inspect - Rhiannon 0407 576 205** LISTED AT $430,000+ OFFERS WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR HOUSE PRICES LIKE THIS DON'T LAST LONG - INVESTORS IT...

NEAT AS A PIN!

16 Foedera Crescent, Tewantin 4565

House 3 1 1 $469,000

Neatly presented, this property provides the ideal opportunity for not just first home buyers or retirees looking for secure lock up and leave, but also investors...

Affordable Riverfront Townhouse

1/115 Bradman Avenue, Maroochydore 4558

Town House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

Ticks all of the boxes! Right from the extra large garage and storage, through to the large fenced courtyard, multiple outdoor balconies, two bedrooms with...

Architecturally Designed, Quality Home in Prestige Street

12 Royal Drive, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

In real estate terms, rarely do they come to market, even more rarely in prestigious streets like Royal Drive. We are delighted to present 12 Royal Drive; an...

Location, Style, Size and Returns You have it all here!

19/28 Dalton Drive, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 3 2 1 $355,000

Located on Dalton Drive, minutes from the beautiful Sunshine Coast beaches, Ocean Street restaurant precinct, Sunshine Plaza and the Homemakers Centre and walking...

Magnificent ocean-view home

Feel the rhythms of the surf at multi-level Noosa beach house

Once in a lifetime opportunity

Modern country home on 2.02ha Noosa hinterland horse property

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

Talking about perfection

Charming house on small Noosa hinterland acreage has all you need

Spacious living on the level

Single-level Noosa home on level 780sq m offers potential

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!