No longer stuck in golfing rough

FINE SHAPE: Managing Director of GSM, Ian Denny, pictured on the 10th hole at Peregian Golf Course says that the course is back in great shape and everyone is welcome to have a swing.

JUST 10 months ago, hundreds of determined Peregian Springs residents packed their local school hall to save their community heartland - the prized golf club.

Eventually people power won out and now new life is being breathed into the renamed and revamped Peregian Golf Course by Melbourne-based Golf Management Services.

Since reopening in December GSM, which has an optional 10-year lease on the course, has lowered its on-course dress standard but not its drive for reinvention and vibrancy.

"We are working hard to create a progressive, completely inclusive golfing venue in keeping with the relaxed Sunshine Coast atmosphere,” said SM managing director Ian Denny.

"No fussy dress standards and much greater access for public play, for example.

"We are now providing a great golf course, lovely bar and a relaxed atmosphere for everyone.”

And not even the partial closure of the course due to a hit from ex-cyclone Debbie, or the sapping summer heat has been able to stop the building momentum of the born-again club.

Mr Denny said they had also had to deal with extensive road works near the entrance to the course on Peregian Springs Dr, the number of regular weekly competition golfers along with social players just keen to have a hit have both grown.

One young golf talent, Cassie Porter, 14, who is a member of the Queensland Junior Girls team, said the course was "nearly back to its best”.

Cassie, who shot a ladies' course record of 4 under par in a recent competition at Peregian, said: "The fairways have come up very well after the renovations, the greens are running true and I am really enjoying playing one of the best courses on the Sunshine Coast again.”

Mr Denny added working the course back into shape had been "a journey”.

"Although we don't have members, we do have Lifestyle Player Passes.

"These are proving popular because they include half price green fees, 30% off range balls and discounts off golf carts.

"More people are coming along to the Par Bar for a drink, to watch sport on Foxtel and enjoy the venue. Overall, we are on an upward trajectory and we have a few exciting things in the pipeline.

"We invite the local community to come and have look, a drink at the bar, a round of golf, have a lesson or a swing on the range. It's a whole new experience.”

Visit the Peregian Golf Facebook page, peregiangolf.com.au or phone 5471 5400.