Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
QLD_CP_NEWS_SPEEDZONES_20FEB19
QLD_CP_NEWS_SPEEDZONES_20FEB19
News

‘No merit’: Repeat offender loses speeding tickets appeal

by Grace Mason
24th Jun 2020 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SERIAL leadfoot has lost appeals against his latest two speeding fines and must cough up $3600 after being busted breaking the speed limit on two Cairns roads.

Ian Crossman was caught speeding twice within six weeks during 2018 and fought to have both overturned, arguing the devices used by police had not been calibrated properly.

In the first instance, he was caught by police doing 67km/h in a 60km/h zone along Sheridan St on June 19 that year, while on July 28, an officer clocked him at 51km/h on the Cairns Esplanade which had a 40km/h zone at the time.

Mr Crossman appealed both tickets, first in the Magistrates Court, then in the District Court, where both were dismissed.

In both cases, Judge Tracy Fantin said his appeals had "no merit" and threw them out while ordering him to pay a total of $3600 in costs.

Mr Crossman, a limousine driver, has attempted to appeal many other previous speeding fines, including a 2013 penalty issued in the notorious Sheridan St school zone outside Mother of Good Counsel school where he attempted to fight the legitimacy of the zone.

The appeal ended up in the Supreme Court and was also dismissed.

In one of the latest judgments, Judge Fantin described him as an "experienced self-represented litigant".

"He has appeared in several summary trials in the Magistrates Court, in several appeals to this court, and in the Court of Appeal, seeking to challenge speeding fines," she said.

Originally published as 'No merit': Repeat traffic offender loses speeding tickets appeal

More Stories

crime queensland crime speeding speeding fine traffic fine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen mum and high school drop out’s $1 million business

        premium_icon Teen mum and high school drop out’s $1 million business

        News As a teen mum and a high school dropout, Noosa’s Jana Kingsford wasn’t expected to achieve much in life. Problem is, someone forgot to tell Jana.

        Morcombes honour Daily for pursuit of Daniel's story

        premium_icon Morcombes honour Daily for pursuit of Daniel's story

        Crime “To our newsroom, Bruce and Denise were more than just a story."

        Cooroy staying safe with a little help from its friends

        premium_icon Cooroy staying safe with a little help from its friends

        News A handful of Cooroy businesses have put their hands in their pockets for the safety...

        Why Queensland is the best place to be in Winter

        premium_icon Why Queensland is the best place to be in Winter

        Travel If you had to be trapped anywhere at the moment, Queensland would have to be it