Menu
Login
News

No more discount driven fuel signs

CLEAR CUT: Service stations now show full prices on signage.
CLEAR CUT: Service stations now show full prices on signage. Alan Lander
by Alan Lander

AS OF yesterday, what you see is what you'll pay, at least at service stations.

Following a State Government edict last July, all Queensland service stations were obliged to replace their petrol discount price signs with ones highlighting the full cost instead.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynam said from February 1, "fuel retailers must display only the full price of fuel available to all motorists".

"That means no more displays of confusing discounted prices only available to drivers with discount vouchers or who make minimum in-store purchase," Dr Lynam said.

"And retailers will have to keep their price boards up-to-date so that they never show a price less than the price at the pump.

"It's what you see is what get from now on at your local servo."

Peak motoring body the RACQ hailed the move, saying had fought a five-year campaign for the change, and would be welcomed by drivers.

"The laws, passed in July 2017, are welcomed by motorists who were tired of being fooled into paying too much for fuel," RACQ spokesman Paul Turner said.

 

The reforms follow the Palaszczuk Government's Fuel Price Summit in 2016, which heard that truth in advertised petrol prices had long been an issue for motorists.

Topics:  discount petrol fuel prices service stations state laws

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
WATCH: Teens wanted for questioning over break in to school

WATCH: Teens wanted for questioning over break in to school

Do you recognise these males? Police need your help in identifying two suspects

Pete the puppy almost misses out

PUPPY LOVE: Django, FKA Pete, with his new owner Andrew Howell.

Pete thought no-one was coming for him - but every dog has its day

Does vintage prickle your fancy? Check out Cactus Lane

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Lucy Roberts is the owner of quirky new Noosa Junction retail and coffee shop Cactus Lane.

It's the latest offering riding the wave of revival in the Junction

Noosa told to vaccinate to stop whooping cough outbreak

The Noosa Council wants to make its message clear.

Severe outbreak of serious disease

Local Partners