No more discount driven fuel signs

AS OF yesterday, what you see is what you'll pay, at least at service stations.

Following a State Government edict last July, all Queensland service stations were obliged to replace their petrol discount price signs with ones highlighting the full cost instead.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynam said from February 1, "fuel retailers must display only the full price of fuel available to all motorists".

"That means no more displays of confusing discounted prices only available to drivers with discount vouchers or who make minimum in-store purchase," Dr Lynam said.

"And retailers will have to keep their price boards up-to-date so that they never show a price less than the price at the pump.

"It's what you see is what get from now on at your local servo."

Peak motoring body the RACQ hailed the move, saying had fought a five-year campaign for the change, and would be welcomed by drivers.

"The laws, passed in July 2017, are welcomed by motorists who were tired of being fooled into paying too much for fuel," RACQ spokesman Paul Turner said.

The reforms follow the Palaszczuk Government's Fuel Price Summit in 2016, which heard that truth in advertised petrol prices had long been an issue for motorists.