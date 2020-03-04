Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Demonstrators have turned out to keep murder victim Hannah Clarke and her children in the public consciousness and demand action on domestic violence.
Demonstrators have turned out to keep murder victim Hannah Clarke and her children in the public consciousness and demand action on domestic violence.
Crime

No more silence: Demonstrators march for Hannah

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
4th Mar 2020 7:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE group was united under a solemn but powerful mantra: "love should not harm".

Brisbane's March 4 Hannah was one of five across the country - including in Adelaide, Melbourne, Newcastle and Canberra - where the community joined in solidarity just weeks after the tragedy that shook the country to its core.

Organiser Angela McLeod said the March 4 Hannah was both a call to action and solemn vigil for Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey, murdered in a horrendous act of domestic violence at Camp Hill in Brisbane's east.

"We're calling for domestic violence to be called a national crisis," Ms McLeod said.

"With one woman dying from domestic violence every week, it seems like a crisis to me."

The Brisbane crowd was small in number but loud in voice, as it chanted, "No more silence, stop domestic violence."

Demonstrators at the March 4 Hannah in Brisbane’s CBD
Demonstrators at the March 4 Hannah in Brisbane’s CBD

"There's so much talk of change, and that's a good thing," Ms McLeod said.

"My concern is that the talk will fade as time goes on.

"Change needs funding, change needs action, that's what we're demanding."

The demonstrators marched through Brisbane's CBD, from the family law courts on Tank St, through King George Square to Parliament House.

The March 4 Hannah is the latest in a series of events and demonstration shining a light on domestic violence in the wake of an inconceivable tragedy.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 
 

domestic violence hannah clarke

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2016 Noosa council candidate tells why he won't run again

        premium_icon 2016 Noosa council candidate tells why he won't run again

        News One former Noosa Council candidate has spoken out about the behaviour of some of the current 2020 council candidates.

        Boxer dodges jail time after nightclub knockout

        premium_icon Boxer dodges jail time after nightclub knockout

        Crime Boxer avoids jail time after nightclub punch

        What the Noosa candidates night really revealed

        premium_icon What the Noosa candidates night really revealed

        News INSIGHT: Standing room only as crowd turns out to demand answers from council...

        Noosa parks plan fire hazard burns

        Noosa parks plan fire hazard burns

        News Watch out for smoke haze tomorrow - where they are burning off.