INJURED: Albi the albino brush turkey. Stuart Scott
No more 'wild' Hastings St for injured Albi

Michele Sternberg
by
5th Jul 2019 10:00 AM

ALBI the albino brush turkey's days wandering around Hastings St as the tourist strip's unofficial mascot appear over.

While Albi survived being hit by a car over a month ago, her injuries mean she probably can't be released back into her native habitat.

The lucky turkey is still being cared for by vets at the RSPCA wildlife care centre in Eumundi and she is continuing to improve.

A spokesperson said Albi was "still at the centre, still in care and undergoing veterinary treatment”.

It appears her head injuries have caused blindness in one eye and the long-term effects of her head injury are unknown.

To help contribute to the on-going cost of Albi's care, go to https://www.rspca.org.au/start-your-donation-story and make sure you specify the donation is for Albi.

