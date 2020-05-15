No new cases but jobless figures hit home

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has praised Queensland as the state records another day of zero new coronavirus cases.

Ms Palaszczuk said it was "absolutely welcome news".

She said there were only 16 active cases, and the total number of cases remains at 1052.

The Premier announced one new case yesterday, but said it was an old one, recorded after a Queenslander who was in Victoria returned to the Sunshine State.

With restrictions set to ease in Queensland this weekend, Ms Palaszczuk said it was important for people to take care and continue to practise social distancing.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk watches Treasurer Cameron Dick during a media conference this morning. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP

"I know a lot of people think we can just open up tomorrow and everything is back to normal, but it can't be back to normal straight away because we are still dealing with the health crisis," Ms Palaszczuk said.

It comes as it was today revealed that nearly 600,000 jobs were lost in April, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison warning there was more pain to come.

In Queensland, 130,000 people lost their jobs in April, leaving the state with the second-highest unemployment rate in the country.

"It is really sobering thought when you think about the number of people in this state who don't have jobs because of no fault of their own," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Thursday.

"We have not ever had to deal with anything like this in our lifetime."

The premier has acknowledged people and families forced out of work will be hurting.

"Families are very distressed," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I am very conscious of the job that is being placed on me and my team to make sure that we give people hope, confidence and that we give them an opportunity to get back into work in a post-COVID environment."