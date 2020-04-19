No new Coast cases in five days, over 80% recovered

NO NEW CASES: Health care workers conduct a COVID-19 test at a drive-thru assessment centre. Pic: Nathan Denette.

NO NEW CASES: Health care workers conduct a COVID-19 test at a drive-thru assessment centre. Pic: Nathan Denette.

SOCIAL distancing is proving to be working as the Sunshine Coast has recorded no new cases in the past five days.

According to Queensland Health, the last recorded cases were on Tuesday April 13, when two people were confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus after the Easter break.

Since then, the numbers have plateaued and of the 89 cases, 75 have recovered.

Leaving 13 Sunshine Coast residents currently being treated with coronavirus.

Overnight, there were four new cases across Queensland taking the state total to 1019, of which 738 have recovered.

Queensland Health reminds residents this is not the time to relax their good work with social distancing and self isolation.

“We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community,” a Queensland Health spokeswoman said.

“Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing,”

“Critically, make sure you are practising good hygiene and staying home, especially if you’re sick,” they said.

“Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.”