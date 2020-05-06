Menu
The Sunshine Coast has recorded another day of no new coronavirus cases. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
Health

No new coronavirus cases, one under investigation

Amber Hooker
6th May 2020 1:23 PM
THE Sunshine Coast has recorded another 24 hours of zero new coronavirus cases and as of this afternoon, there was one less active case in the region.

The latest Queensland Health data shows the region's total number of cases remains at 94, with two of those active.

Queensland Health data indicates the "likely source of infection" for most of Sunshine Coast's confirmed cases was overseas (65 cases).

Five were believed to be contracted locally with contact known, two contracted locally with the contact unknown, two acquired interstate and the likely source of one confirmed case is "under investigation".

A Queensland Health map of COVID-19 cases by local government area.
A Queensland Health map of COVID-19 cases by local government area.

There are currently seven cases under public health investigation in Queensland.

In Noosa, 10 cases were likely acquired overseas, three locally with contact known, one locally with contact unknown, one was acquired interstate and none are under investigation.

The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health district also includes Gympie, which had two cases believed to be contracted overseas and two locally with contact known.

In the past 24 hours, Queensland Health states it has tested 2457 people, and tested 2465 samples.

There are 204 active self-quarantine notices on the Sunshine Coast district, with 5282 issued in total.

In Queensland, the number of cases remains at 1043, with no new cases statewide in the past 24 hours.

Of Queensland's total of 1043 confirmed cases, 980 have recovered, 57 remain active and six people have died.

