Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since June 10
NSW has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since June 10
Health

No new COVID cases in NSW

by Frances Vinall
27th Sep 2020 11:49 AM

No new coronavirus cases were recorded in NSW in a 24 hour period for the first time in more than three months.

Dr Christine Selvey, NSW Health acting director of communicable diseases, shared the good news on Sunday.

"The last time NSW had no new cases in a reporting period was 10 June," she said.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began in NSW remains at 4029.

She said the state conducted 12,333 tests in the reporting period, adding to a total of more than two-and-a-half million tests completed in NSW.

"NSW Health thanks for the community for all they have done towards reducing COVID-19 numbers," she said.

 

There are 68 COVID-19 cases in NSW, including three in intensive care.

Of those 68 cases, 87 per cent are not in hospital.

Dr Selvey said none of the people in intensive care require ventilators.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 in NSW should get tested for the virus immediately.

Symptoms include a runny nose, scratchy throat, cough and fever.

"We continue to ask people to remain vigilant," Dr Selvey said.

"(Testing) is particularly important with the start of the school holidays and increased movement of people around the state."

Community Newsletter SignUp
coronavirus editors picks health nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why you shouldn’t pay for a car without seeing it first

        Premium Content Why you shouldn’t pay for a car without seeing it first

        News Sunshine Coast buyers are being urged to be smarter with online car sales, with scammers taking money and then stopping all communication.

        Saints reveal 10 favourite Noosa cafes, takeaways

        Premium Content Saints reveal 10 favourite Noosa cafes, takeaways

        Food & Entertainment The St Kilda Saints have shared their top 10 Noosa cafes

        Dramatic scenes at Coast train station as man flees police

        Premium Content Dramatic scenes at Coast train station as man flees police

        News A drug user has been told he’s running out of chances after he ditched his...

        Keen youngsters descend on Coast for mass touch footy event

        Premium Content Keen youngsters descend on Coast for mass touch footy event

        Sport Sunshine Coast Stadium will next week host some of the best young touch footballers...