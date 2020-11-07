Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

No new virus cases for Queensland

by Angie Raphael
7th Nov 2020 6:49 PM

 

Queensland has not recorded any new cases of COVID-19 overnight, leaving only eight active cases in the state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted the update on Saturday.

There have been 1177 total confirmed cases in Queensland, including six who have died since the pandemic started.

The last time Queensland recorded new cases of the virus was Wednesday when two infections were confirmed.

Both cases were acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

Originally published as No new virus cases for Queensland

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ali Oetjen reveals reason behind move to Coast

        Premium Content Ali Oetjen reveals reason behind move to Coast

        Entertainment ‘I’m healing’: Reality TV star Ali Oetjen tells the Daily why she had to move to the Coast.

        Will forbidden bar finally be quenching thirsts?

        Premium Content Will forbidden bar finally be quenching thirsts?

        News Council earlier refused the bar development application in March on the grounds...

        ‘Be aware’: Warning issued as snake bites spike on Coast

        Premium Content ‘Be aware’: Warning issued as snake bites spike on Coast

        Health A health expert has issued a warning as emergency departments have seen a spike in...

        Police seek witnesses to Gympie mum’s truck crash death

        Premium Content Police seek witnesses to Gympie mum’s truck crash death

        News The 47-year-old exited her car near Mary Valley Link Road