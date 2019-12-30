No quals? Here’s 10 Noosa jobs you can apply for today

YOU’RE HIRED: Ten Noosa jobs you can apply for today.

AS WE bring in the new year, you may be thinking it's also time for a new career.

Or, as it so often happens, you have fallen on tough times and are looking to get back into the working world.

So, put down the glass of bubbly and start to put some serious thought into getting back to work in 2020.

Here are ten Noosa jobs you can apply for today, even if you don't have any qualifications.

Guest service agent, Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas

If you have energy, a positive attitude and a passion for customer service, this may be the job for you.

And who wouldn't want to be a guest service agent?

Sounds like something James Bond would have done.

Peppers Noosa resort is seeking someone who goes the extra mile to provide a memorable guest experience with the ability to multitask, work under pressure and think on their feet.

Contact the resort for more information 54 552 200.

Waitstaff, Ricky's Riverbar and restaurant

Training will be provided for the right people to guide guests through the extensive menu and beverage lists.

As a staff member in this restaurant you will be owning your section across a very busy floor.

If you would like to apply please send your resume to david@rickys.com.au

Porter, Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas

As a porter, you become the first point of contact for tourists at the beginning of the holidays.

No pressure.

But if you think you are up for the challenge of creating a genuine and welcoming first impression then this may be the perfect job for you.

An open drivers licence is required.

Contact the resort for more information 54 552 200.

Motorcycle salesperson, Scooter Style/ Noosa Motorcycles

If you enjoy working around loud engines and dealing with passionate riders, look no further.

Noosa Motorcycles is looking for an experienced full-time motorcycle salesperson to add to their busy shop.

Responsibilities include setting up and packing up of shop, maintaining stock and keeping work area in a clean and presentable manner and understanding of models in franchises.

And if you can sell ice to the eskimos, that would probably be helpful too.

If you are interested, email your resume to Andrea Porter at andrea@scooterstyle.com.au.

Casual waiter/waitress, La Vida Restaurant

If you know how to use a watch and you scrub up all right, you may be the right fit for this casual role with up to 25 hours per week.

Punctual, well presented, enthusiastic and polite applicants need only apply.

Probably best if you know a thing or two about wine and food as well.

Casual hours will lead to a full-time position for the right candidate.

Contact the restaurant for more information 54 474 611.

New car sales consultant, Noosa Auto Group.

They're nice to look at and nice to drive, but how would you go selling brand-spanking-new cars?

If you have the gift of the gab and can sell from the showroom, telephone, online inquiries and referrals, Noosa Auto Group wants to hear from you.

Previous sales experience is ideal, but not essential as full training and support will be provided.

However a valid manual drivers licence is a must.

If you feel you have the right skills and attributes for this position, please apply now.

simonm@noosaautogroup.com.au

Wine cellar attendant. Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort

Working in a cellar, surrounded by expensive drops from years gone by, seems like every wine lovers dream, but it's not for everyone.

Rather than simply drinking a good red, how would you go informing others about its unique traits?

The wine cellar attendant position will be suitable for someone who is dedicated to the beverage industry.

They will inspire guests to find the perfect beverage to suit their occasion by sharing knowledge and passion.

The successful candidate must have full rights to work in Australia.

Contact the resort for more information 5449 4888.

Casual team member, Nails@Noosa

Up to 25 hours per week are available for an experienced nail technician at this busy Noosa salon.

They offer nail, makeup and spray tanning services.

Acrylic experience is a huge advantage.

Contact the business for more information 54 473 380.

Housekeeper/ cleaner, Noosaville Holiday Resort

Three self-contained villas in a Noosaville holiday resort are in need of a 'clean freak' to keep them in tip-top shape.

The successful candidate will be required to work under pressure to deliver consistent cleans and presentation of the villas within the time-frame.

The job is approximately 30+ hours per week and requires lots of movement, walking and bending.

The employer requests applicants must live within 30 minutes of Noosaville.

For more information go to the SEEK website.

Window furnishings office administration and sales assistants

If you enjoy curtains for more than just swinging from them, this may be the job for you.

A Noosa retail business requires an office administrator and showroom sales assistants to strengthen their team.

Responsibilities include providing friendly and professional service to customers in the showroom and on the telephone, costing and preparing quotes and invoices and scheduling customer bookings and installations.

For more information go to the advertisement on the SEEK website.