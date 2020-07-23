‘No question’: Demands for border lockdown as cases surge

Hundreds of Sunshine Coast residents have demanded a Queensland border lockdown sooner rather than later as COVID-19 cases soar in Victoria and New South Wales.

It comes as Queensland police prepare to enforce stricter bans if more New South Wales hot spots, including Sydney, are named as early as today.

The Sunshine Coast still has just one active case, after a crewman on board the Hokkaido cargo ship tested positive and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, but residents have been vocal in their wishes to not end up like our southern neighbours.

What we know about COVID-19 ship anchored off Coast

REVEALED: New data shows QLD's most tested COVID regions

As NSW faces its most critical period since the pandemic lockdown in March, Queensland police are preparing for more... Posted by Sunshine Coast Daily on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

In a poll on the Sunshine Coast Daily's Facebook page on Thursday morning more than 950 people have voted for an immediate Queensland border shutdown while less than 80 say it should be kept open.

The Sunshine Coast Airport has been accepting flights from Sydney since Queensland borders reopened to interstate visitors, except from Victoria, earlier in July.

A senior police source told the Courier-Mail the complete closure of the border was not out of the question if the second coronavirus wave sweeping the southern states continued to gather momentum.

"There is no way that more hot spots are not going to be declared, and all of Sydney would definitely be a consideration given what's happening down there," the source said.

"If the situation continues to deteriorate over the next week, I honestly don't see how we wouldn't look at closing the border entirely."

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in NSW since July 1 Live Data Source: Health Protection NSW

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has reported another five COVID-19 deaths in the state overnight, including a man aged in his 50s, and another 403 cases.

New South Wales has recorded 19 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, with only three of those from hotel quarantine. Authorities say the rest were uncovered in the community.

The latest surge in cases has sparked a strong response on social media, with locals saying a border closure "isn't even a question".

"Not even a question. Shut the borders. Queensland has worked hard to contain it, don't need another outbreak here," one resident said.

" … the borders should not have been opened till (sic) every state has a zero count of new infections for a minimum of two weeks at least," another said.