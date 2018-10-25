No rain could dampen this fundraiser

Chris, Clinton and Sue Stanley on board a raining fundraiser cruise by Noosa River and Canal Cruises.

LAST month Noosa News shared information about a fundraising event Noosa River and Canal Cruises were holding for the Stanley family by.

Unfortunately bad weather forecast saw a lack of ticket purchases and the original cruise for October 7 was cancelled and rescheduled to October 21.

As Murphy's law would have it, it rained again.

NRCC owner Kym Logan said despite the rain, the spirit of the event wasn't washed out.

"Talk about a storm in a tea-cup for our fundraising event held last Sunday,” Ms Logan said.

"Phone calls received wondering if the cruise was still on, our caterer drenched while making his delivery, guests dashing down the jetty with umbrellas barely keeping them dry. And then the calm after the storm producing rainbows and a sunset!”

"As we set sail, broad smiles on the faces of Sue, Chris & Clinton together with a fabulous group of guests, delicious food and cold beverages ensured a memorable time cruising.”

All up the afternoon raised $1,116.

"Such generosity (was) displayed with guests digging deep,” she said.

Noosa River and Canal Cruises would like to extnd their thanks to Tewantin Noosa RSL, Sweetness Contained, Simply Print, Donna Hill Seamstress, Esco Café and Restaurant, Thomas Corner Eatery, Moondoggy's Café, Noosa Nutrimetics, and local resident Caroline for their support in making the event happen.