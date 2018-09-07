No rain on this fashion parade

Backstage with the models of Peregian Food and Fashion.

UMBRELLAS were a necessary fashion accessory at Wednesday's Peregian Food and Fashion, now in its eighth year.

Peregian Square turned to a muddy wetland with shoes coming off second best for many who dressed up for the occasion.

But as they say, the show must go on.

While the rain teemed down, more than 300 patrons enjoyed food and wine served from some of Peregian's best restaurants, and watched a fashion parade showcasing new season collections from local stores.

FASHION FUN: Models took to the catwalk with umbrellas as the rain fell. Caitlin Zerafa

Models took to the catwalk, umbrellas in hand, dressed in the latest spring and summer trends.

Even a few local four-legged friends showed off the what's hot in doggie fashion.

Event organiser Robyn Walter said the rain made for a very memorable event.

"All of the patrons seemed to have a good time,” she said.

"2018 is one I'm sure they won't forget in a hurry.”

Money raised on the day from raffles will be donated to local organisation OzHarvest.

"While we haven't calculated a final tally yet it is likely to come into the thousands,” Ms Walter said.

Ms Walter said everyone involved did well under the circumstances.

"The fashion houses and restaurants all did a fantastic job.”

Local fashion writer and radio personality Carlie Wacker said despite the weather, the models were dressed and ready to go.

"Look at this rain! All the models with their hair and make-up done and looking beautiful,” she said.

Guests used umbrellas to keep wine safe from the rain. Caitlin Zerafa

Wine was precious cargo as a trip to the bar meant trying to keep rain out of the glasses.

Guests Sarah Delaney and Cristy Uechtritz are common patrons of the annual event.

Sarah Delaney, Cristy Uechtritz and Christine Crook enjoyed the day at Peregian Food and Fashion. Caitlin Zerafa

"This is our fifth year doing it,” Sarah said.

"It's our birthday's so it's something we come and do to celebrate.”