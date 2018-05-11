No repeat of Easter debacle

THERE was a much better-behaved crowd at Noosa North Shore on the Labour Day long weekend, thankfully.

But it was also a much better-policed event.

Noose policeman Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said while the tides helped more than at Easter, everything went well.

"On Saturday at 10pm, police attended a non-injury single-vehicle crash whereby a four-wheel-drive struck a tree near First Cutting,” Sgt Carroll said.

"Fortunately no persons were injured. The driver and occupants of the vehicle were youths from the Gold Coast enjoying a weekend at North Shore. They were taken to Noosa Police Station, where their parents collected them.”

Police also charged two drivers with drink-driving. One of them, on a provisional licence, registered 0.062 per cent and the other 0.114 per cent.

"Overall police were pleased with the driving behaviour of the vast majority of motorists and campers enjoying North Shore over the long weekend,” Sgt Carroll said.

He said such policing would continue "on an ongoing basis” on future long weekends.

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton thanked all services "for a great job”.

"I have not received any reports from residents, authorities or Facebook of any incidents, and that was really pleasing,” she said.

"As well I contacted a number of people, including councillors, to check whether they had any reports and with the exception of a couple of offenders who were fined for their behaviour, overall, visitors did the right thing.

With the combination of increased signage, alerts, media and monitoring providing a sound base, Ms Bolton has reiterated the importance of an ongoing interim strategy "until a reference group is formed in which to provide input into the development of the Great Sandy Straits Management Plan”.

"Over time I have no doubt that our visitors will become more knowledgeable about the importance they play in retaining what we all love so much about our home,” she said.

"In the meantime, we need to remain vigilant and continue working as a very successful, united team.”

Signage at the Tewantin Ferry highlighted to campers the need to follow the rules or be fined, stay off the dunes, and respect the environment.