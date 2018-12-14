Truth about this ‘offensive’ Woolies cake

A tweet about a purportedly offensive cake being sold at Woolworths sparked an online backlash. But all is not as it seems.

Every year around this time, a story makes the rounds about some corporation, workplace or school caving into political correctness and banning the phrase "Merry Christmas".

This year, Woolworths is evidently the target.

Former 2GB host Jason Morrison tweeted a photo of an Australian brand of cake on a Woolworths shelf, claiming it was "politically correct Christmas Cake".

Politically correct Christmas Cake at Woolworths: “Celebration Cake”. pic.twitter.com/S5lVkgec3k — Jason Morrison (@JasonMorrisonAU) December 10, 2018

The viral post prompted a number of furious responses, with suggestions that consumers should "boycott Woolworths completely" and stop the "PC brigade" from taking over.

The simple solution, let the 5% of the population offended by Christmas Cake buy it and the rest of us boycott Woolworths completely. This has gone too far to even be called a joke now. — DavidMoffett47 (@DavidMoffett47) December 10, 2018

I’m a lieutenant in the PC brigade and this is the first step in our 5 point plan to put a jihad on Christmas. — Matt (@Matt2146) December 11, 2018

PC gone crazy. Christmas 🎄 is a beautiful time of the year. For those who are offended nobody is making you celebrate it just let those who do enjoy it. — Alice (@Aliceh_1936) December 11, 2018

It's just a shame none of it's true.

The fruit cake in question, made by South Australian food manufacturer The Yummy Kitchen, has been labelled a "celebration cake" since 1997. It's sold all-year round in multiple Australian retailers, including Coles, and has never been a Christmas-themed cake.

A Woolworths spokesperson confirmed to news.com.au that the store's Christmas festivities aren't going anywhere.

"The spirit of Christmas is alive and well at Woolworths this year. You'll find us proudly celebrating it throughout our stores, with Christmas trees, tinsel, team uniforms and in-store signage," the spokesperson said.

"And if you're after a bit more Christmas cheer from Woolworths this year, just ask our team about Christmas Pop-Outs next time you shop. All characters are now available in store to help complete the collection."

They also sent through some store photos, which - far from suggesting a cave into the PC brigade - look like Rudolph himself has thrown up in there:

The most wonderful time of the year indeed.

Are those … yep, those are clearly Christmas decorations in the background.

You probably won’t find the snowmen in 40 degree weather, but hey, at least it’s unapologetically festive.

So calm down, folks - Christmas is well and truly kicking on. Pipe down, cut yourself a slab of fruit cake and get drunk with the rest of us.