No right of way in reverse park

FACT: Causing the stopping of through traffic on Cooroy's often extremely busy Maple St in order to reverse-park is against the law.

Contrary to what many drivers clearly think, you do not have right of way while you swing the nose of your vehicle across the lane to reverse-park, often causing traffic behind you to take evasive action, and often into the opposite lane.

Reality: The street is often so busy it is sometimes hard to do the right thing, which is to take "a stationary position just past the vehicle parking bay and to wait for all traffic to pass before commencing your park”, as Cooroy Police officer-in-charge Sergeant Mal Scott stated the rule.

Sgt Scott said courtesy had to play a role at peak times such as the post-school rush, simply because it was impractical to do otherwise.

"Some people believe that when reversing into an angle car park they have right of way over a vehicle approaching from behind them even when it means the front of their vehicle swinging out into an oncoming line of traffic,” he said.

"This is not the case.

"Traffic regulations state that a driver of a motor vehicle must give way to all traffic when entering or leaving a parking bay or parked position, and [they] must not reverse a motor vehicle unless safe to do so.”

But he also warned that impatient drivers should wait, if someone is reverse-parking.

"If, which is sadly often the case, an approaching driver becomes impatient and that driver seeks to overtake the reversing vehicle, the reversing vehicle [driver] must still make every effort to stop and give way to that overtaking vehicle,” he said.

"[But] the overtaking vehicle must also ensure that when overtaking the parking vehicle they give way to oncoming traffic if they have to partly cross into the oncoming lane.”