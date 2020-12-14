Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cricket’s biggest star has landed ahead of his only Test of the summer, as new details are revealed about how the match will run.
Cricket’s biggest star has landed ahead of his only Test of the summer, as new details are revealed about how the match will run.
Cricket

No royal welcome as King Kohli touches down

by Andrew Capel
14th Dec 2020 6:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Indian superstar Virat Kohli has arrived in Adelaide amid little fanfare for his one and only Test match in Australia this summer.

As Australia added New South Wales all-rounder Moises Henriques to its Test squad following a rash of injuries, Kohli - India's captain and legendary batsman - touched down in Adelaide this afternoon on a Qantas charter flight from Sydney before boarding a team bus.

He will lead India - holders of the prized Border-Gavaskar Trophy - into battle in the opening Test of the four-match series against Tim Paine's Australia, starting at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli. Picture: Sarah Reed
Indian cricket star Virat Kohli. Picture: Sarah Reed

It will be Kohli's only Test of the summer before he returns to India for the birth of his first child, adding to the excitement of the day-night encounter.

The Adelaide Oval Test is poised to be a sellout, with all members tickets for the first four days of the match snapped up.

Some public tickets are still available for the fourth day of play on Sunday as the SA Cricket Association braces for the possibility of having more than 100,000 people attend the Test.

While Cricket Australia is still determining its maximum daily crowd limit, it is expected to be about 21,000 - less than half of the ground's 54,000 capacity - due to COVID-19 restrictions and sight screens at each end of the ground.

After months of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, SACA will cater for three Village Green hospitality "pop-ups'' at Adelaide Oval for the pink-ball Test, catering for about 1500 people.

They will be stationed at Adelaide Oval No. 2, on the Lyn Fullston Lawns and on Level 5 of the Riverbank Stand.

SACA chief executive Keith Bradshaw said members would flock to the highly-anticipated Test following an unprecedented run on tickets at last month's SACA member ballot.

There are no associate members tickets available this year due to reduced crowd numbers.

"Given the year the sporting landscape has experienced, we are simply delighted to be playing this Test match at Adelaide Oval,'' Bradshaw said.

"It's the highlight of the summer for our members, there is a real thirst for it and it is going to be a fantastic Test.

"We are going to have a great cricket wicket and we are looking forward to putting on a great show.''

 

Originally published as No royal welcome as King Kohli touches down

Australia's Mitchell Starc. Picture: Sarah Reed
Australia's Mitchell Starc. Picture: Sarah Reed
cricket virat kohli

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beach bears brunt of heavy weather impact

        Premium Content Beach bears brunt of heavy weather impact

        Weather Sunshine Coast Council will begin assessing the coastline damage following the weekend’s deluge.

        Storms forecast as huge tides, rain, winds smash southeast

        Premium Content Storms forecast as huge tides, rain, winds smash southeast

        Weather BOM forecasts thunderstorms to hit this afternoon

        Woman slips into ditch as rain makes slick conditions

        Premium Content Woman slips into ditch as rain makes slick conditions

        Weather A woman has been left shaken after her car crashed into a ditch

        Mum in shock after ‘huge’ tree smashes through roof

        Premium Content Mum in shock after ‘huge’ tree smashes through roof

        Weather A Coast mum is counting her blessings after a large tree came crashing through the...