No ‘second-rate event’: CMC Rocks 2021 festival called off

AFTER it was called off this year due to COVID-19, CMC Rocks won't go ahead next year either with organisers saying they don't want to put on a "second-rate" event.

The 2020 festival was postponed just a few days before it was set to start in March and then cancelled altogether a couple of weeks later.

The biggest country music festival in the southern hemisphere was set to return in March next year without any international acts but with a full line-up of Australian artists, according to festival director Michael Chugg.

The call has been made not to proceed in 2021 but organisers say it will return in 2022, with dates to be announced next year.

The event held at Willowbank brings in thousands of people and millions of dollars to the Ipswich economy each year.

"Everyone knows that CMC Rocks QLD is the place they go to see their favourite international and Australian country artists in action and discover new favourites," Mr Chugg said.

"Until we can put on a festival that lives up to the expectations of our fans, we're going to postpone.

"We won't put on a second-rate event."

Ticketholders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they are valid for the 2022 event.

Anyone who can't attend the 2022 festival will be entitled to a full refund via Moshtix.

"Each year, our promise to CMC Rocks fans is that we'll work around the clock to deliver an even better experience than the last one," festival director Jeremy Dylan said.

"This is clearly not going to be possible for 2021, but we've already turned our minds to the 2022 event and rest assured, we will come back with the greatest weekend of country music our fans have ever seen and the best time they've ever had."

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.