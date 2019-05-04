No steak knives, but dog rego is now free in Noosa

Get in for your free dog rego in Noosa

FREE dog registration from Noosa Council during the rest of May.'

But wait, there's more. RSPCA Queensland is also offer heavily discounted microchipping days at various locations around Noosa from June until the end of the year.

Council has announced the dog registration amnesty is waiving the usual fees of $160 for intact dogs and or $40 for desexed dogs.

Local laws manager Phil Amson said almost half of all dogs that come into the council pound are unregistered.

"Our officers have noticed an increase in the number of unregistered dogs in the region. In fact, both anecdotal and statistical evidence suggests that we have between 5000 and 8000 unregistered dogs in Noosa," he said.

According to the law, dogs older than three months of age must be registered with council.

Dog owners face unregistered dog fines of up to $2610, while dog registrations allows council to identify and reunite pets who stray from home with their owners.

"As a Council, we are making it easy for owners to do the right thing," Mr Amson said.