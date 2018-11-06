No sucking up to beach pollution

Ian Thomson gives the beach vacuum at test run before it hits the sand.

NOOSA'S war against waste has reached another level after a recent donation helped Ocean Crusaders purchase a portable beach vacuum.

Boomerang Bags Noosa volunteers recently decided to donate $2,200 to Ocean Crusaders for the vacuum which will be used on their regular "Paddle Against Plastic” waterway clean ups.

Ocean Crusaders founder and director Ian Thomson said the Greystone Vacuum was a great asset to help collect micro plastics that are generally harder to collect at clean up events.

"We would like to thank the BBN volunteers who meet every Monday and Wednesday to make bags that not only reduces the use of plastic bags but now helps to fund our regular Paddle Against Plastic events. It's truly a win-win situation for us and the environment,” Mr Thomson said.

Over recent years, BBN has used sales from their bags to fund educational movie screenings and other educational programs, including a $500 seed funding to establish the Plastic Free Noosa initiative.

The group has also provided $2,000 to help fund biannual clean up events on the Noosa River.

BBN project manager Sandra Acheson said the group's relationship with Ocean Crusaders stemmed from the involvement of local BBN volunteers and champions Mark and Maura Harvey, who have been part of the group since its inception in 2015.

"Mark and Maura have since spread their wings and joined Ocean Crusaders, organising waterway clean up events all across Australia,” Ms Acheson said.

"They even featured on the ABC's War on Waste series earlier this year when they participated in the Yarra River clean up in Melbourne, which removed almost 5.2 tonnes of waste from the river.”

Ocean Crusaders work closely with Australian organisation Tangaroa Blue to collect data at clean up events, with all rubbish collected sorted and entered into the Australian Marine Debris Initiative (AMDI) Database, an essential key to source reduction programs.

BBN sewing workshops are held on Monday and Wednesday, 9am-1pm at Wallace House.