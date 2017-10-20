No support for coal here, says Noosa MP

An environmental group was shocked and angry to learn two coal mine exploration permits have been approved in areas near Cooran and the hinterland.

MEMBER for Noosa Glen Elmes has written to the CEOs of two mining companies to insist there is no community support for coal mining in Cooran and the greater Wide Bay area.

Mr Elmes addressed companies Coal Stream and Bauple Exploration, as well as Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dr Anthony Lynham, after a Noosa News article revealed the companies had coal exploration permits for the areas. "While it is impossible to protect the entire community from developments that not everyone may agree with, there would not be a single person, local or tourist, which would support coal mining in this Shire,” Mr Elmes said.

"Noosa is an international destination and one of the most lucrative and successful tourism markets in Queensland - a threat to this pristine environment would be an economic disaster for our community.

"There is no doubting that the coal industry is on notice and must be forced to innovate.

"Coal mining in Noosa Shire would be an environmental travesty.”