No trash talk: Council comes clean on local services

Not even raging bushfires or the ongoing pandemic could put Noosa Council’s contracted ‘garbos’ off their game for too long as the managed to make 2,848,812 waste collections last financial year.

That’s the official tally from council CEO Brett de Chastel as he reports back on how well ratepayers are being catered for when it comes to local government services.

He said street sweepers covered 10,724km of carriageways, and almost 11km of roads were either resurfaced with asphalt or spray sealing.

The gallant band of street sweeps include Barry, Dallas and Darin who start work on Noosa Main Beach boardwalk every Friday morning at 4am to make it ready for the weekend.

Meanwhile, the phones kept buzzing over at the council customer service centre with 88,256 pick ups, possibly a good percentage of this after the 64,163 rate notices were issued.

The new data showed about 93.9 per cent of 541 development applications were approved by council, with only 30 refusals.

But Mr de Chastel said there was always more the council could do.

“We can’t rest on our laurels. There is always more to do,” he said.

This green waste bin collection is one of millions of waste pick-ups made in Noosa last year.

Other statistics revealed by Mr de Chastel were:

Number of visitors to The J: 62,881, Noosa Leisure Centre: 73,470, Noosa Community Support: 2,278 (40,916 hours of service delivered).

Number of visitors to the libraries: Noosaville: 138,935, Cooroy: 91,811, Mobile: 20,476. Total – 251,222

Number of physical items issued by our libraries: Noosaville: 222,820, Cooroy: 102,020, Mobile: 24,943. Total: 349,783

COUNCIL 2020/21’s BUCKET LIST:

• Ensuring that it remains “disaster ready” to assist our community, businesses and vulnerable sectors in the event of any further natural disasters.

• Continuing to lobby the State Government to upgrade Beckmans Rd at Noosaville and also have the State Government improve two problem intersections at Cooroy.

• Continuing to manage the uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our local community and local economy

• Implementing the new Noosa Plan

• Delivering the many “shovel ready” projects that have been funded by the State and

Commonwealth governments and meeting their compressed time frames

• Carefully managing the finances and making sound decisions to ensure the council is able to achieve our recovery plan targets as a result of the financial impact of COVID-19.