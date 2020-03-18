Menu
NO VACANCY: A Noosa resort has closed the door on all international travellers.
News

NO VACANCY: Noosa resort turns away overseas travellers

Matt Collins
18th Mar 2020 3:30 PM
A NOOSA resort has closed the doors on any guests who have travelled internationally in the past 14 days.

On the RACV Resort website, a series of safety guidelines have been outlined in their attempt to combat the threat of the novel coronavirus spreading.

They have placed several additional measures to increase awareness of hygiene across all of their properties, including their Noosa resort.

As of Wednesday, March 18, the resort will not be accepting guests who have travelled internationally in the last 14 days, as well as those who have symptoms of COVID-19, or have had contact with somebody with coronavirus in the last 14 days.

RACV Managing Director and CEO Neil Taylor said the decision reflected the company’s priority in these unprecedented times.

“We want to make sure that staff and all those who interact with us, are kept as safe as possible,” Mr Taylor said.

“The health and safety of our customers and employees continues to be of paramount importance to RACV.”

All RACV resorts have also temporary closed their spa facilities, fitness Centres, pools, spas and saunas at both Resort and Club properties.

As well as increased distancing between tables in all of the dining venues.

The application of sensible social distancing protocols in these service areas of RACV were more at risk, hence the decision to temporarily close them,” Mr Taylor said.

