No vacancy: perfect weather boosts Easter bookings

NO VACANCY signs were out and proud in Noosa on the weekend, with a vast majority of accommodation providers booked out for Easter well in advance.

Thousands flocked to our beaches, camping grounds and hotels as perfect conditions and balmy weather had memories of Cyclone Debbie all but forgotten.

Noosa River Holiday Park manager Karen Dineen said her camping ground was at 100% capacity during the four-day festive break.

"Everybody had a great time, all positive feedback from campers,” Mrs Dineen said.

"We book for Easter a year in advance, so we offer our guests a pre-book option which about 95% of them use.

"We run 93% capacity all year round, and in the weeks leading up to Easter we were booked higher than 95%.”

However, come Monday the Easter spirit was quashed as travellers attempted to navigate Bruce Highway traffic.

About 50km of congested traffic from the Forest Glen to Brisbane confirms the Sunshine Coast was a popular weekend getaway.

Tourism Noosa CEO Damien Massingham said perfect weather bolstered final visitor numbers.

"Noosa's tourism operators welcomed thousands of visitors to the region over the Easter long weekend, with the great weather helping boost last-minute bookings,” Mr Massingham said.

"The Noosa Visitor Information and Booking Centre also reported heavy bookings, with last-minute requests from budget and camping to five-star, and extremely limited availability over the weekend.”