No warning for crossing koalas after TMR review

NO WARNING: Koala warning signs at Mckinnon Dr are not approved for now. Sylvia Wallis

NOOSA'S koalas look like having to cross busy McKinnon Dr at Cooroibah without the aid of driver warning signs.

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton said the department of Transport and Main Roads had investigated the need for possible signage or other koala safety strategies and decided not to proceed with them.

The department has said its environmental officers have now reviewed data obtained through the Wildlife Hospital at Australia Zoo.

"The records from 2016 to mid-2018 show that in the areas surrounding McKinnon Dr (Noosaville, Tewantin, Tinbeerwah, Cooroibah and Boreen Point) three koalas were hospitalised as a result of a vehicle strike, and one koala died.

"Our officers have also reviewed records on the publicly available koala tracker database from 2015 to mid-2018 and found a record of one deceased koala on McKinnon Dr as a result of a vehicle strike.

"Based on the available data, TMR does not plan to install koala signage, or implement other strategies on McKinnon Dr at this time.”

The department said it would continue to monitor data to inform future fauna protection measures in the area as needed.

"TMR acknowledges that the data set reviewed may not be a true representation of incidences as not all injured wildlife are admitted to hospital. We are currently working to improve data collection on our roads to better inform road planning.”

Signage is erected on the basis of warning motorists of hazards that are regularly present but may not be self-evident to motorists.

"When warning or advisory signs are installed for a hazard that is rarely encountered, TMR officers have observed that it can result in poor acknowledgement of the sign and no change in driver behaviour.”

TMR said its nature conservation funding was limited and was allocated to projects on a priority basis, with the highest priority being maintenance and repair of the district's 25 kilometres of koala exclusion fencing.