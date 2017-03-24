No wasted effort as NCBA walks the talk

ECO TALKERS: Guests and speakers at the NBCA Eco Talks discussing waste mimimisation.

"EVERYONE needs to act... now.”

Strong words from Surfrider Foundation - Sunshine Coast representative Craig MacIntyre, propelling us all towards a future free from plastic waste and debris- covered beaches.

The Noosa Community Biosphere Association was delighted to host a number of inspirational speakers at the second EcoTalks Noosa - In Our Biosphere session, held on March 16 at The J.

A brief analysis of humanity's current waste trajectory supports the call for urgent action.

Each year, 9 million tonnes of plastic is cast into the world's oceans.

Ninety-five per cent of plastic packaging is used once and thrown away (taking hundreds of years, or never breaking down) and if current patterns continue the level of plastic in our oceans will exceed the number of fish by 2050.

As a fitting follow-up to the inaugural NCBA monthly beach clean-up held on March 3, the EcoTalks Noosa session focused on moving beyond single-use plastic.

Guest speakers included Wayne Schafer (Noosa Council), Desirè Gralton (Boomerang Bags), Vivien Griffin (Zero Emissions Noosa) Craig MacIntyre (Surfrider Foundation Sunshine Coast) and Toby Hutcheon (Boomerang Alliance).

At the start of the evening, attendees heard a detailed account of the local waste situation and innovative solutions being explored by Noosa Council, along with an introduction to the ZEN waste initiative.

Speakers shared inspiring personal stories about reducing plastic waste everywhere from Fiji to Cambodia and then back home in Noosa.

The Surfrider Foundation - Sunshine Coast also shared a slideshow demonstrating the high volumes of rubbish being collected on Noosa beaches and imploring the community to work together to reduce our impact.

Toby Hutcheon wrapped up the evening, outlining Boomerang Alliance activities in transitioning Queensland to reduced levels of plastic waste and calling upon Noosa to lead a reduction in plastic straws, single-use plastic cutlery, plastic containers, coffee cups and plastic bags.

If you're passionate about tackling plastic waste and cleaning up our oceans, visit www.ourbiosphere.com.au.

The next EcoTalks Noosa session will be held on April 20 and will focus on energy and electricity.