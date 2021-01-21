No whey! Eungella dairy’s new cheese factory plan

Harry Bruce's take on the Eungella cheese factory. Today's Harry Bruce cartoon has been brought to you by Dawson MP George Christensen. George is a proud supporter of free speech and the ability of our cartoonists to take the mickey out of the political class.

For Eungella's Dale Fortescue, sweet dreams are made of cheese.

After three years producing milk locally for the region, the Eungelladale co-owner is planning to expand his operations with a cheese factory.

But the new venture is not only about value-adding to Mr Fortescue's business.

"It's more about supporting tourism up here," the dairy farmer said.

"It has been a year that we've been trying to get it up and running - we're still at the planning stage."

If Mr Fortescue is not able to raise funds for the factory, the alternative is a transportable boutique cheese van that can be set up by the side of the road or at markets.

So far, he said locals had thrown their support behind the plan.

"It would be good for employment here too," Mr Fortescue said.

"It would be good for the community and it would provide more things to do here."

Eungelladale co-owner Dale Fortescue overlooking his Eungella dairy farm. Picture: Melanie Whiting

The expansion into cheese is a natural progression for the Fortescue family, who purchased their Eungella dairy farm back in 2008.

"When we bought the farm in 2008, we used to supply milk to Parmalat," Mr Fortescue said.

"And the milk price was still good.

Eungella cheese factory in the works: Eungelladale co-owner Dale Fortescue at his Eungella dairy farm

"For the first five years, we were putting all our money back into the farm to improve it."

But that all changed when the supermarket giants introduced $1 milk to the market, which cut Eungelladale's contracts.

"Eventually we were dying a slow death, so what we did was come up with a plan to build our own factory," he said.

"That was three years ago."

The Eungelladale dairy farm. Picture: Melanie Whiting

Eungelladale currently distributes its locally-made milk as far as Airlie Beach, to Sarina, Moranbah, Dysart and Collinsville.

Mr Fortescue said COVID-19 had increased demand for local products because of border shutdowns.

"People are looking for local now," he said.

"I'm the only processor within 700 kilometres.

"The closest other milk factories are in Bundaberg and the other way would be Malanda."

Eungelladale co-owner Dale Fortescue. Picture: Melanie Whiting

Eungelladale also has plans to expand into ice cream and yoghurt.

A sign for Eungelladale milk. Picture: Melanie Whiting

This story was thanks to the My Town series - a Daily Mercury and Mackay Regional Council initiative.

Let us tell the stories that matter to you and if you think we should come to your town, send us an email to mackay@news.com.au