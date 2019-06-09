Noise complaints over Noosa flight paths will be heard

NOISE REVIEW: ONE of the community meeting to discuss the flight paths for the new runway.

NOOSA residents upset by the proposed flight paths from the Sunshine Coast Airport expansion will have their concerns addressed by the Australian Noise Ombudsman.

According to Noosa MP Sandy Bolton's office and local group Flight Path Forum, the the ombudsman will conduct a multiple complaints review.

Under review will be:

The appropriateness or otherwise of consideration given by Airservices (Australia), in the design of the proposed flight paths, to potential noise impacts

The quality and effectiveness of Airservices' community consultation in relation to the proposed flight paths

The quality and effectiveness of the information provided by Airservices in relation to the proposed flight paths

The quality and effectiveness of Airservices' response to complaints raised with them about the proposed changes, its community consultation and its provision of information, and

Any action Airservices has taken or plans to take in response to the aircraft noise issues associated with the proposed changes

"The Air Ombudsmen has advised that they will be in contact once further information/updates are available,” Ms Bolton's office posted on Facebook.

Locals posting responses were mostly positive to this development with Murray Brown adding: "Great news, from little things big things happen”.

Aircraft Noise Ombudsman Narelle Bell wrote to FPF noting "this flight path change proposal and its potential aircraft noise ramifications are of serious concern” to local residents.

"Like you, I want to see the matter addressed as quickly as possible.

"However, I know from experience that it can take some time for information and documentation to be gathered and for issues to be properly and thoroughly examined.

"Where practical improvements or rectifications are identified, it can also take time for these to be implemented. I therefore ask for your patience as I continue my investigation.”

Ms Bell will keep the FPF informed of her progress in the matter and will advise onfurther updates.