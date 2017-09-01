Noisy rubbish trucks binned

NOOSA'S new $45million rubbish collection service rolls out throughout the shire today, with a new two-in-one waste and recycling truck aiming to quieten rubbish collections on Hastings Street.

Early morning noise from the old waste trucks, plus their presence in the street, have been issues raised by local accommodation houses, leading Noosa Council and contractor Cleanaway to put much effort into reducing the holiday impacts there.

At last Tuesday's council landfill launch of the seven-year collection contract to feature green waste collections, Cleanaway state general manager Neil Perry said they had even discussed the possible use of small electric carts.

Mr Perry said his company and the council "threw around a whole lot of different ideas" to make rubbish collection in high traffic areas like Hastings St and Noosa Junction both safer and quieter.

This included "little electric carts", but Mr Perry said they eventually came up with the two-in-one waste collector.

"The purpose here is to reduce the number of trips through our concentrated areas like Hastings St, so instead of having separate waste and recycling trucks, we do it in one hit rather than two hits," Mayor Tony Wellington said.

Councillor Joe Jurisevic said also the noise generated by the new truck was not at the side, closest to where visitors and residents are located.

Mr Perry said the rear- lifting vehicle would be quieter than conventional side-lifts that have to raise the 240litre bins higher, creating heavier impacts.

"You can get the bigger 1100litre bins on it, so that will reduce the number of wheelie bins in Hastings St as well," he said.

Mr Perry said using rear-action trucks in these densely populated areas would also reduce safety concerns about parked cars and power poles.

He said the trucks were equipped with a tablet hooked to seven cameras on board, which were designed to give information to the council about issues like bin contamination and were capable of receiving input.

"That is a big step forward - we call it our Cleaner View System and this is the first council we're launching it with in Australia."

Cr Wellington said they were pioneering a new way of rubbish collection.

"It's fantastic Cleanaway have been able to come on board with this," he said.

"Noosa residents expect higher levels of service here, particularly in terms of the look and feel of the place, and this new system will aid us in making sure Noosa looks spick and span."