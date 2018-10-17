Nokia's war against bloatware

If you were a fan of the old Nexus phones' lack of bloatware, you're in for a treat with Nokia's new 7 Plus.

If you were a fan of the old Nexus phones' lack of bloatware, you're in for a treat with Nokia's new 7 Plus. Supplied

THE rollout of Android 9 Pie on the Nokia 7 plus has begun.

And it is big news for anyone sick of batteries dying too quickly and seeing a million notifications from apps you don't use.

The new Android 9 Pie comes with Google's AI-like software and only the most essential apps loaded - so no useless apps like you see crippling Samsungs.

The Nokia 7 plus serves Android 9 Pie with no bloatware, skins UI changes or hidden processes eating up your battery life. This upgrade builds upon the features of Android 8 Oreo, and focuses on a more tailored experience with emphasis on AI, machine learning and digital wellbeing.

The Nokia 7 plus working with Android 9 Pie is being called the most efficient Nokia smartphone yet.

Advances in machine learning and AI features, such as Adaptive Battery and App Actions, ensure smarter resourcing of power and processing and accelerate smartphone functionality.

"We constantly strive to deliver on our promise of offering pure, secure, up-to-date Android on Nokia smartphones," James Robinson, Acting Country Manager of HMD Global, the company behind the rollout.

The Nokia 7 plus will introduce App Actions - a new feature unique to Android One devices and Google Pixel phones running Android 9 Pie. App Actions learns more about your daily usage and assists you with your everyday tasks.

With Adaptive Battery, Android 9 Pie uses deep learning to understand patterns in phone usage and prioritises battery power for apps that are important to you.

As well as smart technology advances, over the coming months, the new update will come with added Digital Wellbeing features to help encourage breaks from screen time.

New functionality includes highlighting device time on your Dashboard, the ability to set time limits for app usage and Wind Down Mode which fades your phone to grayscale and activates Do Not Disturb at a predetermined time in the evening.

The Nokia 7 plus is available at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and now, Officeworks.