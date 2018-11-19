Nola's on par with 90 years

Nola Mountain celebrated her 90th birthday last week. The golfing enthusiast is very grateful to those who helped her celebrate.

SHE doesn't look a day over 70 but Noosa's Nola Mountain is still swinging after 90 years.

Last week the golf enthusiast celebrated her 90th birthday with a special celebration teed up at Noosa Par 3 Golf Course.

Nola has been playing at the course for 25 years and when asked how she felt to be 90, her response was priceless.

"I've just played 18 holes of golf, so pretty good,” she laughed.

While she admits she doesn't get out on the green as often as she used to, she enjoys playing when she can.

As part of the Par 3 social golf club and Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club social golf group, NYRC captain Steve McLean said Nola was forever the life of the party.

"She really is such an identity to this course,” Steve said.

"And I'll tell you what, she hits the ball as straight as someone who is 30. She is lethal.”

Following a social competition last Tuesday, her golfing friends came together to sing a big chorus of Happy Birthday over cake and drinks.

Nola worked as Qantas ground staff back in her day and has a daughter, two grandchildren and four great-grand children.

"My secret? I don't have one,” Nola said.

"I'm just happy to be here and have lots and lots of friends. I am so blessed.

"Thank you everyone.”