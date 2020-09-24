Non-aligned MP to rerun on her ‘can do’ record

Standing again in Noosa is independent MP Sandy Bolton.

Standing again in Noosa is independent MP Sandy Bolton.

For most Noosa people it’s a move that was hardly in doubt.

Independent MP Sandy Bolton has officially thrown her hat in the political ring for re-election at the October 31 state election.

The former community advocate turned one-term Noosa councillor, who almost toppled former mayor Tony Wellington at the previous council election, went on to down seasoned LNP veteran Glen Elmes.

Ms Bolton is standing on a platform as Queensland’s “only true independent” as she looks to see off the challenges from energetic audit manager LNP challenger James Blevin, veteran Labor candidate and paramedic Mark Denham and the Greens Rhonda Prescott, a local accountant.

And Ms Boltton’s pitch to voters is, despite a non-allegiance to the major parties, she still gets things done for her electorate like funding for the notorious Beckmans Rd upgrade and local problem bridges.

“When I initially ran for Noosa, I set out with six commitments to the electorate to address longstanding issues for our community – some up to two decades old,” Ms Bolton said.

“I have delivered on nearly all of them,” she said.

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton with Transport Minister Mark Bailey pointing out the urgent need to upgrade Beckmans Rd.

Ms Bolton lists her first-term bucket-list ticks as:

1. $10 million committed from the State Government for stage 1 detailed design and build of the Beckmans Cooroy Noosa Rd roundabout.

2. $19 million to replace the notorious Six Mile Bridge number 7.

3. A 10-year agreement for public services at Noosa Hospital.

4. Better management of the Noosa River including a permanent maritime services presence.

5. Plans to re-establish a public institution at the decommissioned TAFE site.

“I am down the track on affordable housing, however there are some very big challenges and I can’t say it’s a win yet – so it will be a priority in my next term,” Ms Bolton said.

“One of the bigger disappointments for Queenslanders is the amount of wasted time taken up in political pointscoring between the major parties.

“We can and must do better,” she said.

Ms Bolton believes the coming election would see as few as 20 per cent of people vote on election day, the rest using postal votes or pre-polling.

She will outline five priority commitments in coming weeks that she aims to take to the next parliament – all targeted to be completed in the post-COVID period by 2024.

“Our community has worked hard through COVID, including striving through the recovery period to ensure we have the future we seek,” Ms Bolton said.

“We are now focusing on what is required to thrive.

“This brings challenges as well opportunities, and we are well placed and prepared for both,” she said.