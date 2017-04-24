Nonagenarian and newcomer in tune at Sunshine Coast Choral Society

ON SONG: One of the choir's longest-serving members Valda Langton and newly arrived tenor Benjamin Smith.

SITTING side by side in the front row line-up to sing Sunshine Coast Choral Society's Mozart's Requiem are Valda Langton, 91, alto and one of the choir's longest-serving members, and newly arrived tenor Benjamin Smith.

They each say of the other: "Damn, he/she sings well”.

Of course that is why they are in the front row.

Age is no barrier to a good voice.

The choral society is in the last weeks of rehearsal for their Mozart concert at the Lake Kawana Community Centre on Sunday, April 30 at 2pm.

On the program are two of Mozart's choral crowd- pleasers, the famous and thrilling Requiem and the ethereal Vespers.

Adrian King conducts the choir and also has under his baton, the Chamber Orchestra, accompanist, Natasha Koch, and four soloists from the Brisbane Conservatorium in this not-to-be missed concert.

Make sure you come along to hear the voices of Valda and Ben in this enjoyable concert at Lake Kawana Community Centre, Sportsmans Parade, Bokarina.

Adult tickets cost $25, concessions $22, groups of six or more are $20 per person and students $10.

For bookings, go to scvenuesandevents.com.au or phone 5413 1400.