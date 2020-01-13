Menu
Katie Noonan has announced a new tour.
Noonan to take talents on road with intimate sets

Scott Sawyer
13th Jan 2020 3:29 PM
FIVE-TIME ARIA winner and high-profile Eumundi resident Katie Noonan is set to take her talents on the road again.

She's announced the release of her mini-album Late Night Tunes with Noons, as well as a new original song I Found You.

Her mini-album showcases her interpretation of iconic Australian songs, including classics from Hunters and Collectors, Cold Chisel, Powderfinger and contemporary hits from Tones and I among others.

Her new original song was a dedication to her long-term partner, Zac, and reflected on their 20-year relationship.

To support her latest release due in February, Noonan will undertake a regional tour of the country, with intimate shows scheduled for the likes of Katoomba, Ballarat, Cronulla and Pomona and other areas.

