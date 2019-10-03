Noons and Neens unite for launch

Katie Noonan and Nina Atkin are teaming up for a night of food and music.

TO LAUNCH her new business, Driftless Botanicals, Nina Atkin turned to her bestie Katie Noonan.

The pair decided a night of music accompanying a whole food plant-based dinner was the perfect combination — and it was a sellout.

Katie performed an intimate concert at Eats Restaurant in Eumundi, on Friday, September 27 from 6-9pm, while Nina dished up a few sample courses of her whole food plant based recipes.

Nina says her own ill-health led her to discover the healing benefits of food.

“A while ago I was living in Thailand working in a very stressful role. I was sick. So sick.

“I bounced in and out of hospital for three months in Bangkok like a yoyo until finally I was diagnosed with a severe case of the auto-immune condition, ulcerative colitis.

I was swiftly put on over a dozen medications to try get me into remission to no avail.

“My quality of life was nil: I was in chronic pain, bloated from the steroids, and only able to digest meat and eggs without having a flare up. Nary a vegetable in sight!”

Nina said on her return to Australia, she “learned a truckload about nutrition and the power of plants, and adopted a whole food plant-based lifestyle to keep my inflammation and auto-immune condition under control”.

She was so impressed by the results, she decided to share her food knowledge through cooking and health coaching — and so Driftless Botanicals was born.

“I truly believe in the saying, let food be thy medicine, she said.

“Driftless Botanicals doesn’t represent or encourage a dogmatic or puritan way of life, nor is it about making people feel guilty for what they’re eating.

“It’s simply about pointing out that food can be your pharmacy, while helping people eat more plants.

“I’ll be running a personal cheffing service where I come to your home while you work, cook you amazing meals for the week, and leave without you even knowing I was there except for the yummy aroma of freshly cooked foods.”

Nina said she is also planning whole food plant-based cooking classes and weekend workshops.

”On Friday night I’ll be serving a few sample courses of my whole food plant based food, Noons will sing like an angel, and we will talk about our friendship and what led me to here.

“I’m so excited to be sharing my food with others.”

And, for those who might be curious, the Driftless part of the name refers to Nina’s ‘heart home’, The Driftless region in Wisconsin, Midwest America.