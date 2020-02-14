Noosa 2010 Combined Probus Club celebrates 10 years

Noosa 2010 Combined Probus Club president Arnold Hicks, the first female president Robin Arrell, and past president Dr John Pawsey, who is also the club's oldest member, cut the club's 10th anniversary cake.

TEN years ago the first Probus Club in Noosa opened its doors to female members and this week they celebrated the anniversary with cake and a performance by 60s rock and roll heart throb Roland Storm.

Original member and one of the first women to join, Lorraine Roberts, admitted some of the men were “a little reluctant” to have women joining their club, but soon accepted the benefits.

She said the first men’s only club was formed in 1982 but by 2009 membership had dwindled to an unsustainable number.

“In 2009, when the club had difficulties finding members to stand for election to office and the committee, the immediate past president Dr John Pawsey could see the club could go out of existence unless they took the steps to become a combined club,” she said.

The result was the creation of the Noosa 2010 Combined Probus Club.

Mrs Roberts said the launch meeting for the rebirthed combined club was held on February 8, 2010, and 31 new members were inducted.

Within a few months the combined club had its first female president, Robin Arrell.

Mrs Arrell and Dr Pawsey are two of 16 original members still with the club and they were on hand to help 2020 president Arnold Hicks cut the celebratory cake on Tuesday.