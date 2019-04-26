Noosa actor nabs debut role in Aussie war film

RISING STAR: Noosa actor Luis Barnett is set to feature in Australian film Danger Close.

LUIS Barnett is well on his way to making a name for himself in the acting world.

The 21-year-old will have his debut speaking role in Danger Close, an Australian film based on the Battle of Long Tan due to hit cinemas August 8.

"I found it incredibly inspiring to be on set,” Barnett said.

"A lot of veterans were working on the project and it was humbling and emotional to hear their stories.”

The official trailer for the Queensland-filmed movie was released on Wednesday and Barnett said he shared a few coincidences with his on-screen character.

"My grandfather drove the real veteran I play in the film and the date of the Battle of Long Tan is the same as my birthday.”

Barnett will star alongside actors Daniel Webber and Nick Hamilton. Danger Close also features former Home and Away stars Stephen Peacocke and Lincoln Lewis.

"It was a surreal experience,” he acknowledged.

The poster for Danger Close . Contributed

Barnett's acting career began five years ago as part of a St Andrew's Anglican College production of Hairspray.

After leaving school he trained for two years and landed the lead role in Noosa Arts Theatre's Aladdin and a role in The Little Mermaid.

"The opportunity is there to springboard into acting through amateur theatre,” Barnett said.

"I know there are a lot of young actors on the Coast. Once you think outside of the box a whole world opens up.”

That "world” will take him to Los Angeles in June for the Olympus Film Festival for the screening of short film Last Stop in which Barnett plays the lead role.

Now based in Sydney, Barnett hopes to continue networking and eventually make the move to LA.

"I want to build a good foundation,” he said.

"Every audition is a learning experience and the next two years I'm hoping to do more roles in Australia and get a few more credits under my belt.”

On a mission away from the big screen and after working alongside veterans in Danger Close, Barnett this week signed up to run the Sydney Morning Herald Half Marathon to raise money for Soldier On.

"I want to help create awareness,” Barnett said.

"It is hard for servicemen and women to feel at home when they return and Soldier On helps create communities.”

Soldier On works with ex-service Australians to provide health and wellbeing, employment, education and social support.

Support the cause at https://smhhalfmarathon2019.everydayhero.com/au/soldier-on-1.